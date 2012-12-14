版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 21:29 BJT

Brazil's Rousseff hopes for end to Russia pork row

MOSCOW Dec 14 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said after talks with President Vladimir Putin on Friday that she hopes for a successful resolution of a dispute over exports of pork to Russia.

"We hope for the successful resolution of the problems that emerged (over) Brazilian pork exports," Rouseff said, adding that she hoped solving the problem would bolster ties between the two emerging market nations.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐