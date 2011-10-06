Berezovsky mocks "not smart" Abramovich in UK court battle

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 6 Boris Berezovsky, Russia's
best-known political exile, dismissed rival billionnaire Roman
Abramovich as not "smart" on Thursday in a London court hearing
a $6 billion legal battle between the two Russian oligarchs.
The case, which started on Monday, is followed closely by
Russia watchers from London and Moscow alike for any new clues
into the murky world of Russian business and politics.
Speaking in a courtroom packed with stern-looking bodyguards
and armies of lawyers and aides, Berezovsky said Abramovich
would have got nowhere without his political connections in the
rough and tumble world of Russian business in the 1990s.
Speaking about Russia's turbulent decade -- when both he and
Abramovich made most of their fortunes -- Berezovsky said one
had to be "smart" to be successful.
"He (Abramovich) was not so," said Berezovsky, who spoke in
heavily accented English but occasionally conferred with a
Russian interpreter. He added: "To get leverage you need to be
smart... He looks like not a person of first level, of
first-level businessman at that time."
Sitting at the opposite end of the courtroom, Abramovich
showed no emotion as he listened to the Russian translation of
the proceedings through headphones.
Berezovsky, who lives in exile in London, says Abramovich
"intimidated" him in 2000 into selling shares in Russian oil
company Sibneft at a fraction of their value.
Abramovich, 44, who owns Chelsea Football Club, denies that
Berezovsky ever had an interest in Sibneft. He made no remarks
in court on Thursday.
Berezovsky was once so close to former Russian President
Boris Yeltsin that he became the first businessman to be allowed
to join the presidential tennis club, the court heard.
The club gave him direct access to Yeltsin and helped make
him one of the most politically influential oligarchs in the
Russia of the mid-1990s.
But Berezovsky fled to Britain in 2001 after falling out
with Vladimir Putin, who succeeded Yeltsin. He is now one of the
most vocal critics of the Russian government.
It was in return for Berezovsky's political patronage that
the then up-and-coming businessman Abramovich paid him at least
$2 billion between 1995 and 2002, Abramovich's lawyer Jonathan
Sumption said on Tuesday.
Berezovsky replied to Sumption's questions in an unhurried
manner which sometimes became argumentative, prompting the judge
to say at one point: "Can you just answer the questions please,
Mr Berezovsky? It's not a conversation, (it's) a
cross-examination, it's a formal process."
Berezovsky said Russia had become increasingly corrupt over
the past decade, describing corruption at between three and four
out of 10 in the 1990s, and at 10 out of 10 now.
"I am not corrupt and I didn't bribe anybody," he added.
Berezovsky says his decision to sell his Sibneft stake was
influenced by fears that, if he refused, Abramovich would ensure
Putin intervened and the shares would be expropriated.
Abramovich's investment vehicle Millhouse Capital later sold
a controlling stake in Sibneft to Russian gas giant Gazprom
for more than $13 billion in 2005.
The next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Maria
Golovnina and Jon Boyle)