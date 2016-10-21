Russia links BBC to row over Russian TV channel's UK accounts

MOSCOW Oct 21 The decision by a British bank to
withdraw services from Kremlin-backed Russian broadcaster RT
"reeked of" the BBC, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said
on Friday, days after warning Russia may retaliate over the row.
RT said on Monday that NatWest, owned by Royal Bank of
Scotland Group (RBS), was withdrawing its banking services from
the channel's British arm. RT and Russian diplomats accused the
bank of attacking freedom of speech.
Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, told
reporters on Tuesday that Moscow would retaliate in kind if
necessary. That prompted speculation a British
media organisation operating in Russia could encounter problems.
Zakharova wrote on Friday in a post on social media that the
scandal was starting to "reek of" the BBC, pointing out that the
corporation's Russian service had run what she dismissed as an
empty investigation into RT's UK activities.
"Why did they do this?" she wrote. "So that a nasty taste
stayed behind."
"I wish the BBC Russian service luck. They will need it now,
because digging stuff up can be a diverting and unpredictable
business."
Three pro-Kremlin senators in the upper house of parliament
have already urged Russian authorities to hit back by closing
the BBC's bank accounts in Russia, the RIA news agency reported
on Monday.
RBS, which is owned by the British state, has said it is
reviewing the situation and will contact RT to discuss the
matter further.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)