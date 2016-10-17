NatWest decision over Russia's RT is matter for bank -UK PM spokeswoman

LONDON Oct 17 A decision by NatWest to withdraw banking services in Britain from state-funded Russian broadcaster RT is a matter for the bank, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Monday.

RT published a letter from NatWest on its website saying that the bank, which is part of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group , had reached the decision after "careful consideration" and that the determination was final.

"It's a matter for the bank and it's for them to decide who they offer services to based on their own risk appetite," May's spokeswoman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)