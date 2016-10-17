NatWest decision over Russia's RT is matter for bank -UK PM spokeswoman

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 17 A decision by NatWest to withdraw banking services in Britain from state-funded Russian broadcaster RT is a matter for the bank, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Monday.
RT published a letter from NatWest on its website saying that the bank, which is part of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group , had reached the decision after "careful consideration" and that the determination was final.
"It's a matter for the bank and it's for them to decide who they offer services to based on their own risk appetite," May's spokeswoman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.