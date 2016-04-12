UPDATE 1-Russia says budget gap may hit 4 percent of GDP if oil at current prices

* Russia faces 2nd year of recession in 2016
* Budget amendments postponed until after parliamentary
election
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, April 12 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Tuesday that the budget deficit could reach up
to 4 percent of gross domestic product this year if oil prices
stay at current levels.
"The task we are setting for ourselves is to have a budget
deficit at 3 percent of GDP under (an oil price of) $40 (per
barrel)," Siluanov told an economic conference.
"(But) if the oil price is as it's shaping up now - $32-33 -
accordingly, it (budget deficit) will be up to 4 percent of
GDP," he said.
Siluanov added that the finance ministry would have to
increase its borrowing volumes in the near future to cover the
hole.
Hit by falling crude prices - the country's main exports,
which together with a small basket of other commodities make up
half of the government's revenues - and Western sanctions
imposed on Moscow over Ukraine, Russia faces a second year of
recession.
That is not good news for the Kremlin and President Vladimir
Putin ahead of the parliamentary election slated for autumn.
BUDGET AMENDMENTS
Worse-than-expected oil prices, limited access to foreign
financial markets and lack of funds to revive the economy have
forced the finance ministry to redraft the budget, initially
based on oil prices of $50 per barrel.
Typical amendments to the budget take place in the spring,
but two sources told Reuters that this election year any changes
are unlikely before the new parliament is chosen and settles in.
The amendments would require slashing revenues by some 700
billion roubles to 800 billion roubles ($10.56 billion to
$12.09 billion, according to various estimates, in order to keep
deficit manageable. The budget approved in October envisaged
total spending at 15.9 trillion roubles.
With oil around $40, revenues, initially expected at around
14 trillion roubles, could come short some 1.2 trillion roubles
- 1.5 trillion roubles, Siluanov told Reuters in an interview
late last year. ]
When oil fell below $30 a barrel earlier this year, the
government began working on a cost-cutting plan, with ministries
ordered to reduce spending by 10 percent. Even defence spending
- which for years kept increasing - fell victim, with some 5
percent cuts ordered.
Most analysts see a rather significant contraction in the
economy this year, following the 3.7 percent decline last year.
The World Bank warned last week the economy may fall 1.9 percent
this year.
But the economy ministry envisages GDP falling by modest 0.3
percent in 2016 and an expansion of 1.4 percent next year.
Simply returning to growth is not the point, however,
analysts warn, criticising Russia for year-long negligence to
diversify the economy away from hydrocarbons.
"The point is not whether the economy minimises the decline
this year and returns to growth in 2017, but more importantly
whether the government can implement policies which create new
drivers of longer-term growth that lead to economic diversity,"
Chris Weafer, a senior partner in Macro-Advisory consulting
group, wrote in a recent note.
($1 = 66.2800 roubles)
($1 = 66.1558 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin,
Elena Fabrichnaya, Denis Punchuk and Lidia Kelly; Writing by
Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)