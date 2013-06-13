版本:
Russia can't raise state spending for ever-Putin

MOSCOW, June 13 Russia cannot afford to keep raising state spending, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, but it must find the money to fulfil the social spending promises he made on his return to the Kremlin last year.

Putin, in an annual presentation of the government's three-year budget plan, said that "the possibility of constantly and quickly raising state spending has been exhausted."
