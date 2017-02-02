UPDATE 1-Russia approves privatisation plan aimed at raising 17 bln rbls

(Adds details)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW Feb 2 The Russian government on Thursday
approved a privatisation programme for 2017-2019 aimed at
plugging holes in the state budget, which has been hurt by weak
oil prices and the impact of Western sanctions, a government
spokesman said.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, speaking at a
government meeting, said he expected the budget to receive 17
billion roubles ($285.30 million) over the 2017-19 period thanks
to the privatisation of state assets.
The plan envisages the state reducing its stake in VTB
, Russia's No. 2 bank, to 25 percent plus one share
within three years.
The state currently holds a 60.9 percent stake in VTB and
plans to sell a 10.9 percent minus one share in 2017.
According to the privatisation programme, a copy of which
was obtained by Reuters, the state would only press ahead and
reduce its stake in VTB to below 50 percent plus one share at
the same time as it cuts its stake in Sberbank.
Sberbank is Russia's largest lender by assets.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central Bank Governor
Elvira Nabiullina said last year that selling off a stake in
Sberbank, which is controlled by the central bank, was not on
the agenda.
According to the privatisation programme, Russia is also set
to reduce its stakes in Sovcomflot, a state shipping company, to
25 percent plus one share, and its stake in state diamond miner
Alrosa to 29 percent plus one share.
