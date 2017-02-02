版本:
Russia to net 17 bln rbls from privatisations in 2017-19 - Medvedev

MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday he expected the budget to receive 17 billion roubles ($284.74 million) over 2017-19 from the privatisation of state assets, excluding large companies. ($1 = 59.7045 roubles) (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
