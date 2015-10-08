Russia approves energy sector tax hikes in 2016

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia's government has approved plans to increase its mineral extraction tax (MET) on energy giant Gazprom and keep an oil export duty calculation mechanism unchanged next year, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Thursday.
Officials have said the measure will add around 300 billion roubles ($4.8 billion) to next year's budget. ($1 = 62.1300 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.