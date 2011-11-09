Russian car sales to rise 12 pct in 2012 - AEB

MOSCOW Nov 9 Russian car sales are expected to rise 12 percent next year to near pre-crisis levels, the Association of European Businesses said on Wednesday, as continued economic growth persuades drivers to replace their aging vehicles.

The AEB said it expects Russians to buy 2.8 million cars in 2012, compared to the 2.9 million sold in the pre-crisis year of 2008.

It also upgraded its forecast for 2011 sales to 2.55 million from 2.45 million, while reporting a 27 percent rise in October sales year-on-year.

