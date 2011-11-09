Russian car sales to rise 12 pct in 2012 - AEB

MOSCOW Nov 9 Russian car sales are expected to
rise 12 percent next year to near pre-crisis levels, the
Association of European Businesses said on Wednesday, as
continued economic growth persuades drivers to replace their
aging vehicles.
The AEB said it expects Russians to buy 2.8 million cars in
2012, compared to the 2.9 million sold in the pre-crisis year of
2008.
It also upgraded its forecast for 2011 sales to 2.55 million
from 2.45 million, while reporting a 27 percent rise in October
sales year-on-year.
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)