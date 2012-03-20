UPDATE 2-Western carmakers lift Russia capacity

* GM, Ford, Renault adding Russia capacity
* Aim to meet Russian government guidelines
* Contrasts with overcapacity issues in mainland Europe
* Industry minister forecasts 6 pct sales growth in 2012
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, March 20 - Western carmakers are increasing their
manufacturing capacity in Russia as forecasts for rising
domestic sales, government incentives and continued woes in more
mature markets sharpen their eastern focus.
Renault, General Motors and Ford are
among global players in the early stages of expanding sites or
moving into those owned by Russian partners, as forecasts
indicate Russian sales could equal pre-crisis levels this year.
The growth plans are in sharp contrast to the same groups'
problems with overcapacity in Europe, where carmakers are
struggling to gain permission from governments to close plants
and lay off workers as markets stagnate.
France's Renault, expected to increase its 25 percent share
in state-owned Lada maker AvtoVAZ to a controlling
stake within weeks, is finalising plans to increase capacity at
its Moscow plant by 10 percent to 1.8 million vehicles a year.
AvtoVAZ, which operates out of a sprawling Soviet-era site
in Togliatti, on the Volga river south-east of Moscow, will see
its capacity increased to 1.2 million from 1.1 million.
"If the situation does not improve in Germany, Russia could
be the third market for the company (including partner Nissan
and AvtoVAZ) this year," Renault's Russia chief, Bruno
Ancelin, told the annual Russian Automotive Forum.
General Motors, whose Chevrolet brand was the biggest
foreign seller in Russia last year, will increase capacity at
its St Petersburg plant to 230,000 vehicles a year from 100,000
by 2015, its Russia head Jim Bovenzi told Reuters.
The expansion will come on top of an increase to its own
partnership with AvtoVAZ to 120,000 units, and the start of a
collaboration with Russian group GAZ amounting to
30,000 vehicles a year.
"It is conceivable that Russia could move to number four in
the GM family (from number six) in 2012," Bovenzi said.
DECREE 166
The increase in Russian manufacturing capacity largely
results from the government's Decree 166, which offers foreign
players an exemption on customs duty for parts if they agree to
ramp up local production to 350,000 vehicles a year.
The government launched the incentives in late 2010,
complicating talks on joining the World Trade Organisation that
were finally wrapped up in December of last year.
Ford set up a joint venture with local player Sollers to
achieve that end last year, and is now revamping two of its
partners' plants in Tatarstan to hit the target.
"Decree 166 is an obligation, but currency fluctuations,
logistics, timeliness ... all require a local supply base," GM's
Bovenzi said.
The flight to Russia aims also to take advantage of an
expected rise in sales as economic growth and a burgeoning
middle class lead to an increasing number of cars per head, even
if the market is slowing from its post-crisis hot streak.
Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexei Rakhmanov said
Russian car sales are seen rising by 6 percent from last year to
2.8 million units in 2012, a sharp slowdown from a 23 percent
rise in the January-February period.
"We believe in 2012, we'll see 6 percent growth compared
with 2011. You will call me a pessimist, but there is a saying
... a pessimist is a well-informed optimist," Rakhmanov said.
He added the end of a government-sponsored scrappage scheme
would contribute to slower growth, as cheap local brands such as
Lada cease to benefit from the deal.
The scheme, which offered drivers a 50,000-rouble
($1,700)cash incentive to trade in locally made vehicles aged 10
years or older, ended in 2011 after contributing 600,000 new
sales to the overall market.
The Association of European Business (AEB), which compiles
independent Russian car sales figures, has forecast new sales in
the range of 2.6 million-3 million for 2012.
The top of that range would see sales surpass the pre-crisis
year of 2008, when Russia was poised to overtake Germany as
Europe's biggest market.
Sales halved the following year as an economic slump
destroyed consumer confidence and dried up credit. AvtoVAZ was
bailed out by the state to avert its collapse.
Rakhmanov said he thought Russia could become the number one
market in Europe, but not in 2012.
"Are we happy that Russia is still the number two market?
Yes. Can we be number one? Probably not this year," he said.