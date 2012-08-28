版本:
Bomber kills Islamic leader, 3 others in Russian Caucasus-police

MAKHACHKALA, Russia Aug 28 A female suicide bomber killed an Islamic spiritual leader and at least three other people on Tuesday in the Dagestan region in Russia's North Caucasus, a police source said.

Said Atsayev, a leading Sufi Muslim cleric in the mostly Muslim region, was killed in the attack at his home in the village of Chirkey, the source said.

