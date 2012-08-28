Bomber kills Islamic leader, 3 others in Russian Caucasus-police

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
MAKHACHKALA, Russia Aug 28 A female suicide bomber killed an Islamic spiritual leader and at least three other people on Tuesday in the Dagestan region in Russia's North Caucasus, a police source said.
Said Atsayev, a leading Sufi Muslim cleric in the mostly Muslim region, was killed in the attack at his home in the village of Chirkey, the source said.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.