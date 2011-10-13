FEATURE-Genocide claims complicate Russian Olympics plans

* Circassians say mass graves lie under Olympic site
* Georgia recognised Circassian killings as genocide in May
* Russian lawmakers met with minority leaders
By Thomas Grove
CHERKESSK, Russia, Oct 13 Muhammed Cherkesov
remembers his grandparents whispering about the Russian soldiers
who drove his forefathers at gunpoint from their mountain homes
down to the Black Sea coast in the mid-19th century.
The forced migration of the Muslim Circassians into the
lowlands in and around Sochi where they were deported beyond the
Russian Empire's borders killed about a third of the population
through disease, starvation and exposure to the elements.
A century and a half later Russia wants to hold the 2014
Winter Olympics in the very same broad valleys and mountain
slopes around Sochi that Circassians say hold the bones of their
ancestors.
"We're talking about holding the Olympics over a mass grave
of Circassians," said Cherkesov, a leader for the minority in
Karachay-Cherkessia province in the North Caucasus, a patchwork
of mostly Muslim regions along Russia's southern flank.
Many Circassians believe 1.5 million of their predecessors
perished as Russian soldiers embarked on a mass expulsion of
their people to ease the Tsar's conquest of the Caucasus region.
European and Russian imperial historians say that number may be
closer to 300,000.
Circassian extremists say they want to turn back the clock
and gain independence from Russia. Most stand behind an
increasingly vocal campaign to urge Russia to recognise the
killings as genocide and to pave the way for the large
Circassian diaspora to return to its historic homeland.
Russia has said the deaths were among the tragedies of war
which both sides suffered as the Tsar was closing his grip on
the Caucasus Mountains region, but denies that amounted to
genocide.
"We are not asking for any material compensation from
Russia, we want Russia itself to say that unjust actions were
taken against the Circassians and that this was the land of
Circassians," said Cherkesov, speaking to Reuters in his spartan
office surrounded by pictures of his forefathers dressed in
traditional long red coats and high black boots.
Of the nearly eight million Circassians worldwide, only
about 700,000 live in Russia. The rest are the descendants of
the men and women who refused to bow to Russian rule and were
carried off by the ships of the Ottoman Empire which resettled
them in the far-flung stretches of its territories.
"We want Russia to acknowledge that there was genocide and
accept the natural consequences, including the return of our
territory and Moscow's acknowledgement of our sovereignty,"
Circassian advocate and writer Timur Kudayev said in an
interview.
Russia's Circassians, separated by administrative boundaries
across the Caucasus, have failed to unite under a single leader,
complicating negotiations for both sides.
Some have threatened a fight for independence if their
demands are not met, a move that would further inflame the
volatile North Caucasus region.
Moscow is already grappling with violent insurgents that aim
to turn the region into an Islamist state and have threatened to
attack the Olympics at Sochi where athletes from around the
world will be competing in a few years time.
FARTHEST REACHES OF THE OTTOMAN EMPIRE
The Circassian campaign attracted brief international
attention in May when Georgia, which fought a brief war with
Russia three years ago, recognised the 19th-century killings as
genocide.
Moscow dismissed the move as one of many political
provocations from its southern neighbour since Tbilisi was
forced to sign a ceasefire to halt the fighting in 2008 and
Moscow recognised as independent two rebel Georgian regions over
which the war was fought.
The increasing pressure forced Russian lawmakers to meet
with Circassian representatives earlier this year to discuss
their demands, including the easing of repatriation laws that
would help the diaspora travel and resettle freely in their
North Caucasus homeland.
"Russia must think of this as a project for Circassians,
including making their return easier, with money, land and a
place to live," Cumhur Bal, of the Kafkas Associations
Federation, an umbrella group representing the many Circassian
groups scattered across Turkey, told Reuters from Ankara.
His organisation, which was present at a meeting with
Russian lawmakers in February, along with the leaders of several
other Circassian groups, says between 400-500 Turkish citizens
have already moved back to their historic homeland.
Circassians in Turkey say that strong state-supported
Turkish nationalist sentiment makes it awkward for them to
discuss their roots or openly practice their traditions.
Gupse Altinisik moved from her home in Istanbul, the
cultural capital of Turkey, to the small, predominantly
Circassian city of Nalchik in the province of
Kabardino-Balkaria. She left because she said she and her
husband felt more Circassian than Turkish.
"Looking at it from a historical part of view, this is my
homeland, this is where our ancestors lived," she said.
After her children go back to Turkey for higher education,
she wants them to come back to the region she calls home.
"This is a project we believe in, one that we see a future
in," she said.
OVER A PILE OF BONES
The small minority's new sense of nationalism and awareness
of the potential strength of its widespread global presence has
been boosted by a swarm of web sites in English, Russian and
Turkish dedicated to anti-Olympic and pro-Circassian debate.
Many of them have created mock Olympic posters with skiers
racing over a pile of bones, and blood dripping from the
mountains onto the five Olympic rings.
Russia's Olympic Committee declined to respond to questions
over Circassian claims and any plans to recognise the minority
at the Olympics.
"It's a new understanding of a lost genocide," said Oliver
Bullough, a published author on the Circassian killings.
"Awareness is driven by the Internet. It's a great thing for
the Circassians but it could be a problem for Russia," he added.
The closest Russia has come to apologising for the killings
was in 1994 when then-President Boris Yeltsin said force
against invading Tsarist armies was justified.
Two of Russia's North Caucasus regions -- Adygea and
Kabardino-Balkaria -- urged Moscow to apologise for the killings
after the breakup of the Soviet Union, but Circassians say the
Russian parliament never responded to the initiative.
Some leaders fear some members of the community may turn to
a full-fledged independence movement if demands are not met.
"If there is no meaningful change in policy, the nature of
the relationship between Russia and the Circassians will shift
to a more adversarial one," said Cicek Chek, who met with
Russian lawmakers in May on behalf of Circassians living in the
United States.
"Any nascent independent movements will begin to gain
supporters as more and more Circassians lose hope in a
cooperative solution," she said.
Few now say they would be willing to fight, but any kind of
resistance would complicate Moscow's ties with the restive
region ahead of the Olympics.
"We don't want the Olympics carried out at all if they are
at Krasnaya Polyana, the site of our own massacre. We won't be
able to bear to watch the games without tears," said the writer
Kudayev.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)