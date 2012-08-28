Russian serviceman kills eight comrades at border post-Interfax

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
MOSCOW Aug 28 A Russian border guard killed eight fellow servicemen in a shooting spree at a frontier post in the southern region OF Dagestan on Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.
There was no indication the shootings were related to a suicide bombing that killed a Muslim cleric and five followers in a separate part of Dagestan.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.