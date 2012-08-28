版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 23:37 BJT

Russian serviceman kills eight comrades at border post-Interfax

MOSCOW Aug 28 A Russian border guard killed eight fellow servicemen in a shooting spree at a frontier post in the southern region OF Dagestan on Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.

There was no indication the shootings were related to a suicide bombing that killed a Muslim cleric and five followers in a separate part of Dagestan.

