Russian cenbank raises key interest rate to 17 pct from 10.5 pct

MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian central bank has decided to hike its key interest rate to 17 percent from 10.5 percent, it said in a statement.

It added that the decision, effective from Dec. 16, was taken in a move to curb increased devaluation and inflationary risks.

