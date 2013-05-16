UPDATE 1-Russian central bank ups dollar, cuts euro share in FX reserves

(Adds yen, volume of reserves) MOSCOW, May 16 The Russian central bank raised its allocation to U.S., Canadian and Australian dollars in its reserves last year and reduced its holdings of euros, according to its annual report published on Thursday. Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves stood at $520.4 billion as of May 10, according to the latest available data. Currency Jan. 1, 2013 Jan. 1, 2012 U.S. dollar 45.8 45.5 Euro 40.4 42.1 Sterling 9.2 9.2 Canadian dollar 2.5 1.6 Yen 1.1 1.6 Australian dollar 1.1 0.0 Swiss franc 'insignificant' 'insignificant' (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine/Jeremy Gaunt)