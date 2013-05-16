版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 22:05 BJT

UPDATE 1-Russian central bank ups dollar, cuts euro share in FX reserves

(Adds yen, volume of reserves)
    MOSCOW, May 16 The Russian central bank raised
its allocation to U.S., Canadian and Australian dollars in its
reserves last year and reduced its holdings of euros, according
to its annual report published on Thursday.
    Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves stood at $520.4
billion as of May 10, according to the latest available data.
 Currency                  Jan. 1, 2013       Jan. 1, 2012
 U.S. dollar               45.8              45.5
 Euro                      40.4              42.1
 Sterling                  9.2               9.2
 Canadian dollar           2.5               1.6
 Yen                       1.1               1.6
 Australian dollar         1.1               0.0
 Swiss franc               'insignificant'   'insignificant'
 
 (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by
Douglas Busvine/Jeremy Gaunt)
