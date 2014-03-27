Russia ready to support banks with liquidity - cbank governor

BRIEF-Topbuild acquires superior insulation products
* Topbuild Corp - owner and founder of insulation products, Bob Olson, will join company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's central bank is ready to take special measures to support banking sector liquidity but sees no need to do so yet, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
"We are ready to use all standard tools to provide liquidity to our banks," Nabiullina told an investment conference.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government is ready to support banks with emergency measures similar to those used in the financial crisis of 2008-9 but that there is no need as yet. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush)
HONG KONG, April 21 AGIC Capital, a $1 billion Asian-European private equity firm, agreed on Friday to buy Central European medical laser company Fotona from U.S. investment firm The Gores Group, targeting growth in China and other Asian countries.
SANT'ELPIDIO, Italy, April 21 Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has selected four bidders for the sale of a bad loan portfolio which it expects to conclude in four to five weeks, the head of the lender's strategic committee said on Friday.