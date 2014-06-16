版本:
Russian cbank says current interest rates may achieve medium-term inflation goals

MOSCOW, June 16 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday that keeping interest rates at current levels in the coming months may achieve the bank's medium-term inflation goals, implying rates would stay on hold for the foreseeable future.

Nabiullina told a news conference, however, that the risk of inflation exceeding 6 percent this year was high.

The central bank left its key interest rate on hold at 7.5 percent as expected at a regular board meeting on Monday and warned that further rate hikes may be possible if inflation remained above target. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
