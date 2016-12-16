Russia c.bank head says rate cut more likely in Q2

MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's central bank is more likely to cut its key rate in the second quarter of next year than in the first quarter, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference on Friday.

Nabiullina also said that the central bank was informed in advance about a domestic bond issue by state-owned oil giant Rosneft, and that the bank had no questions about that transaction. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)