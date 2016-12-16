Russia c.bank head says rate cut more likely in Q2

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's central bank is more likely to cut its key rate in the second quarter of next year than in the first quarter, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference on Friday.
Nabiullina also said that the central bank was informed in advance about a domestic bond issue by state-owned oil giant Rosneft, and that the bank had no questions about that transaction. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.