MOSCOW Nov 3 Russia's central bank is considering giving banks an extension for forming loan-loss provisions on loans to troubled airline Transaero, a first deputy governor of the central bank said on Tuesday.

Alexei Simanovsky added that the central bank expected banking-sector profit in 2016 of around 200 billion roubles ($3.13 billion).

($1 = 63.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)