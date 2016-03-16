UPDATE 1-Russian meat firm Cherkizovo looks to Europe as rouble weighs

(Adds last year results, comment on 2016 prospects)

MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's Cherkizovo Group aims to begin meat exports to Europe as it looks to offset a weak rouble that contributed to a 64 percent fall in 2015 profits.

"The weak rouble will continue putting pressure on the company's profitability because a significant part of our costs is denominated in U.S. dollars and euros," the company said.

"Cherkizovo hopes to increase the share of export sales, profiting from the weak rouble," it said. "We are studying export opportunities in Europe and Southeast Asia where we actively talk to regulators and potential partners."

The poultry and pork producer said a weaker rouble raised production costs last year including the cost of purchasing feed components, incubatory eggs and veterinary supplies.

Net income fell by 64 percent to 6.0 billion roubles ($84.7 million), also hurt by higher interest expenses. Revenue rose 12 percent to 77 billion roubles.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell 26 percent to 12.6 billion roubles.

Fourth-quarter net income fell 62 percent to 881 million roubles on sales up 5 percent at 21 billion.

Cherkizovo said it expected the Russian market to remain challenging in 2016 as weaker real incomes squeeze consumption.

The company is preparing to open a new pork breeding facility and aims to overtake Rusagro this year to become Russia's second-largest pork producer behind privately held Miratorg.

($1 = 70.8505 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Alexander Winning and Jason Neely)