UPDATE 2-Russian meat firm Cherkizovo's import ban boost muted by rouble

By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Nov 19 A surge in profits at Russian
meat company Cherkizovo confirmed it as one of the few
winners from a ban on Western food imports, but the pork and
poultry producer signalled on Wednesday that a weaker rouble
could curb a good run.
Russia slapped a one-year ban on many Western food imports
in August in retaliation to sanctions over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis, boosting prices and market share for local
producers like Cherkizovo and fish firm Russian Sea.
Cherkizovo's net profit rose eight-fold in the third
quarter, year-on-year, to $113 million, largely on strong pork
prices and low grain costs, while sales grew 21 percent to $501
million, it said.
But prices for pork have retreated from record highs hit
after Moscow imposed a veterinary ban on European imports in
March, before the wider restrictions in August. They are now
around the level seen at the start of 2014, Cherkizovo said.
Inflation, now running at about 9 percent, and a deepening
economic downturn could hurt demand.
"Growing inflation and a predicted decrease in households'
disposable income will most likely lead to a decrease in meat
consumption," the company said.
Cherkizovo said the rouble's weakness was causing "notable
increases" in dollar costs such as feed and grain, and might put
pressure on its fourth-quarter results.
Its shares rose 0.68 percent by 1105 GMT while the broader
MICEX index was up 0.16 percent.
Ratings agency Moody's said the food embargo guaranteed
strong demand for local products and supported prices.
"However, the limited time scale of the food embargo ...
means that Cherkizovo will be unable to increase its output
quickly enough to benefit from the resulting favourable market
conditions," it said in a research note.
"Moreover, given the long-term payback period of new
projects (over five years in the pork segment), the company is
unlikely to make any significant investment decisions based on
such short-term factors as the food embargo."
Cherkizovo said it still planned to increase production in
key segments next year and was confident it could operate
successfully in a stagnating market.
Cherkizovo is 65-percent owned by Chairman Igor Babaev and
his family, including Chief Executive Sergei Mikhailov.
