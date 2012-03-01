Chevron in talks on Russia Arctic oil

MOSCOW, March 1 - U.S. oil major Chevron
met a Russian government official to discuss
possible participation in tapping vast Arctic oil reserves,
which are currently off limits for non-state corporations, the
Ministry of Natural Resources said on Thursday.
The statement came a day after Russian Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin said he intended to free up access to the
Northern offshore fields.
"Your country owns giant reserves, and absence of
significant projects in the Russian Federation is a huge gap in
our portfolio," Chevron official Andrew McGrahan is quoted as
saying by the ministry.
Chevron could not immediately be reached for comment.