BEIJING Oct 11 Moscow and Beijing have achieved "significant" progress in talks about prices of future gas exports Russian to China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin told reporters on Tuesday.

He also said that the countries have resolved their differences over China's debts for Russian oil exports.

"This question has been settled and removed from the agenda," said Sechin, who with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on a visit to Beijing.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)