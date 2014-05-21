Shares in Gazprom rise almost 2 pct after China gas supply signed

BRIEF-TAG Oil says capital budget for 2018 fiscal year will be up to about C$27.4 mln
* TAG Oil Ltd - capital budget for company's 2018 fiscal year will be up to approximately c$27.4 million
MOSCOW May 21 Shares in top Russian natural gas producer Gazprom rose almost 2 percent on Wednesday after it signed a long-awaited gas supply deal with China.
The deal is believed to involve Gazprom supplying 38 billion cubic metres of gas per year to China. It has been unofficially valued at over $400 billion.
Gazprom shares were up 1.27 percent on Tuesday's close by 0940 GMT. They had fallen before news of the deal was announced. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)
* TAG Oil Ltd - capital budget for company's 2018 fiscal year will be up to approximately c$27.4 million
* First Community Corporation announces first quarter results and cash dividend
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi