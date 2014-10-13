版本:
Russia hopes to reach second gas deal with China next year - PM Medvedev

MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia hopes to reach agreement with China on gas supplies via the "western route" next year, in addition to the already clinched deal to supply gas via the "eastern route," Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

Russia and China signed a governmental agreement on cooperation on gas supplies via the "eastern route" on Monday, essential to go ahead with the $400 deal signed in May.

"We discussed prospects of gas cooperation, including on the 'western route' - it would be desirable to reach an agreement next year," Medvedev said.

