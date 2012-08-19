On 1991 coup anniversary, foes say Putin has turned clock back

* Russians mark 21 years since failed coup
* Critics say Pussy Riot case part of crackdown on dissent
* Demonstrators say Putin reversing democratic progress
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Aug 19 Kremlin foes criticised Vladimir
Putin on Sunday at events commemorating the defeat of a coup
that hastened the 1991 Soviet collapse, saying the Russian
president had reversed progress toward democracy that seemed
unstoppable 21 years ago.
Opposition politicians and everyday Russians said the
two-year jail sentences handed down to punk performers Pussy
Riot for a protest against Putin in a cathedral were part of a
crackdown that evoked Soviet-era show trials and scare tactics.
"The situation with democracy is substantially worse than it
was, say, 15 years ago," said Ivan Preobrazhensky, 31, who came
with his wife and 5-year-old daughter to place a flower at a
modest memorial to three young men who died opposing the coup.
"We are moving toward authoritarianism and totalitarianism,"
he said, calling the Pussy Riot verdict part of a series of
steps to crush dissent since Putin, in power since 2000, won a
new presidential term in March.
He and his family added their flower to a waist-high pile of
white carnations in front of the memorial on an overpass above
Moscow's congested Garden Ring road that reads "Defenders of
democracy in Russia died here in August 1991".
At a rally later behind the White House - the building where
Boris Yeltsin stood on an armoured vehicle to defy the coup
attempt, and now the Russian government headquarters - speakers
called for Putin to be peacefully pushed from power.
"We're back where we started," said 82-year-old human rights
activist Sergei Kovalyov, a Soviet-era dissident.
He likened the cult of personality that surrounded Soviet
dictator Josef Stalin to the treatment Putin, a 59-year-old
former KGB officer, enjoys in the state-controlled media, and
started a chant of "Russia without Putin!"
Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolonnikova, Maria Alyokhina and
Yekaterina Samutsevich were convicted on Friday of hooliganism
motivated by religious hatred for a "punk prayer" in which they
asked the Virgin Mary to rid Russia of Putin.
They say the protest, which offended many in mostly Orthodox
Christian Russia, was meant to criticise close ties between
Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader has likened
Putin's 12 years in power to a "miracle of God".
Western governments, rights groups and celebrities like
Madonna have criticised the sentences as disproportionate.
Opposition leaders said they hoped the outrage provoked by the
case around the globe might draw more Russians to demonstrations
starting next month, re-igniting a protest movement that erupted
in December over election fraud suspicions and anger over
Putin's decision to return to the presidency.
But on Sunday the crowd numbered in the hundreds, and many
drivers passed indifferently by the monument to the coup victims
while a trickle of people came to leave flowers, suggesting
Putin's foes face an uphill battle turning such feelings into a
serious challenge.
Galina Pimenova, 53, a homemaker at the White House rally,
said she had attended several of the winter protests that were
the biggest faced by Putin. She said she saw the Pussy Riot
trial as an indication the president, who could stay in power
until 2024 if reelected to another six-year term, would never
tolerate dissent.
"It's shocking: This vengeful, petty KGB man who can't stand
to hear a word spoken against him," she said. "I had to come
here because I need an outlet for my feelings."