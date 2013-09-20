UPDATE 1-Transneft says CPC to get no big Kashagan oil flow before March

* CPC pipeline expansion behind schedule

* Kashagan started oil output after much delay

* Transneft suggests Atyrau-Samara pipeline for Kashagan oil

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Sept 20 The Caspian pipeline CPC will only be ready for commercial oil flows from the newly launched Kazakh Kashagan oilfield in the spring, a senior official at Russia's oil pipeline monopoly said on Friday, and suggested an alternative route for the oil.

Commercial volumes usually mean cargoes over 100,000 tonnes.

CPC is an important route for the oil from Kashagan, an offshore oil project in the Caspian Sea. The difficulties in pumping oil from Kashagan create a logistical nightmare for the project, developed by international majors.

"We are counting on receiving Kashagan's oil in commercial volumes through the CPC likely in March-April," Mikhail Barkov, Transneft's vice president, told Reuters, adding that meanwhile Transneft's Samara pipeline could serve as an alternative.

"That's because the project is behind the schedule, there are some things to catch up with," Barkov said.

The CPC, which delivers crude from Kazakhstan to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, currently handles 32 million tonnes of oil per year and expansion of it is up to a year behind schedule, Transneft has said.

The capacity of the CPC would reach between 42 million and 48 million tonnes this year and 54 million tonnes in 2014-15.

That is short of a planned target of about 50 million tonnes by mid-2013 and some 67 million by 2015.

TRANSNEFT'S OWN ROUTE

Kazakhstan expects Kashagan, the world's biggest oil find in decades, to achieve commercial production in October and produce around 8 million tonnes of crude in 2014. A consortium which includes ENI, Shell, ExxonMobil and Total, is developing the field.

A CPC spokesman in Moscow said the shipments from Kashagan would begin in late October.

"The supplies are expected mo more than 100,000 tonnes (a month). Main volumes are seen next year," he said.

Barkov said Transneft may offer is own pipeline from the Kazakh port of Atyrau to the Russian city of Samara on the Volga river, to ship the Kashagan oil.

"First shipments could be done anytime if there is such will from the Kazakh side and the oil owners," he said.

Central Asia's largest economy and the second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia, Kazakhstan has forecast Kashagan will produce 1 million barrels per day from 2020 and eventually reach 1.5 million bpd.