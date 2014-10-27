版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 27日 星期一 22:24 BJT

CPC resumes operations after 72 hours of planned maintenance

MOSCOW Oct 27 The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Monday it had resumed operations after 72 hours of planned maintenance work.

The CPC pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other fields, to the sea terminal near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. It had stopped work on Oct. 22, it said in a statement.

In 2014, CPC plans to increase exports to 40 million tonnes from 32.7 million tonnes in 2013. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐