公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 14:55 BJT

Russian transport regulator starts checks on budget airlines -TASS

MOSCOW, March 23 Russian state transport agency Rostransnadzor has started checks on budget airlines, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Russian investigators are currently examining the flight recorders from a plane operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, which crashed in southern Russia on Saturday, killing all 62 people on board. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)

