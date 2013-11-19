Russia says pilot of Kazan crash had put the plane into nosedive

* Pilot sent plane into nose-down pitch-investigators
* Nosediving caused by speed decrease-expert
* Russia has poor air safety record
By Alessandra Prentice
KAZAN, Russia, Nov 19 The pilot of an airliner
that crashed near the Russian city of Kazan killing 50 people
had pushed the steering column to pitch it into a nosedive,
crash investigators said on Tuesday, citing data recorder
analysis.
The Interstate Aviation Committee, which oversees civil
aviation in the former Soviet Union, offered no explanation why
the pilot of the Boeing 737 jet might have performed the
manoeuvre, at a height of 700 metres, after aborting a first
attempt to land.
Aksan Giniyatullin, the CEO of Tatarstan airlines which
operated the jet, told a news conference: "The lead pilot had
never made a second landing attempt under real flight
conditions."
Video of the crash showed the aircraft, approaching Kazan in
the region of Tatarstan on a flight from Moscow, plummeting
headlong into the tarmac and exploding.
"After a speed decrease from 150 to 125 knots (144 mph) the
crew started manoeuvring activities with the steering column to
put the plane into a nose-down pitch, which resulted in the end
of altitude gain and the start of descent," the committee said
in a statement.
Both engines were running and no malfunctions were detected
by the flight data recorder. The tape from the voice recorder
could not be recovered at the crash site, the committee said.
RUSSIAN SAFETY RECORD
Sunday's crash raised new concerns about Russia's poor
safety record as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics in the
southern city of Sochi in February, an event on which President
Vladimir Putin has staked much personal political prestige.
Russia and the Soviet republics combined have one of the
world's worst air traffic safety records, with a total accident
rate almost three times the world average in 2011, according to
the International Air Transport Association.
"I know lots of people who don't fly with these small
airlines in Russia anymore, they're scared..." said Leila
Sibgatullina, a middle-aged woman who came to place flowers at
the site of the crash.
"This kind of thing just shouldn't be happening. What a
tragedy."
Mourners paid respects at a makeshift memorial set up at the
gate to the runway. Candles burned around a table piled with red
and white flowers and teddy bears.
The son of the president of the oil-rich province of
Tatarstan and the regional head of the FSB intelligence service
were named among those killed. The dead also included two
foreigners, a Briton and a Ukrainian.
The committee said investigators were studying the level of
crew training and technical condition of the jet among other
aspects.
An independent aviation expert who did not want to be named
suggested the decline in speed might itself have caused the
plane to stall and nosedive.
"The abrupt transition from ascent to descent can signify
that the crew, possibly, failed to keep track of the speed
decrease, which resulted in the jet losing controllability and
falling," he said.