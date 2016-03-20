Flight recorders badly damaged in Russia plane crash -regulator

| MOSCOW, March 20
passenger jet which crashed in southern Russia killing all 62
people on board are badly damaged and could take up to a month
to decode, Russia's airline regulator said on Sunday.
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operated by Dubai-based
budget carrier Flydubai, crashed on its second attempt to land
at Russia's Rostov-on-Don airport in the early hours of Saturday
morning. Most of those on board were Russian.
"The received recorders are badly damaged mechanically,"
Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said in a statement
on its website, alongside a photo of a crumpled recorder.
"Specialists ... have started the inspection, opening and
removing the memory modules from their protective coverings for
further work to restore the cable connections and prepare to
copy the data," the IAC said.
RIA news agency cited an IAC official as saying it could
take one month to decode information from the recorders.
Under international aviation rules, the investigation will
be led by Russia's air safety investigation agency with
representatives from the United States, where the jet was made,
and the United Arab Emirates, where the airline is based.
Flydubai's CEO Ghaith al-Ghaith said at a news conference in
Dubai on Sunday: "We have high confidence in the Russian
authorities who are capable of managing local conditions for
flights," he said. "We fully trust the Russian authorities in
this."
Al-Ghaith said: "The airport was open. It was good enough to
operate and good enough to land, as per the authorities."
"The weather conditions were good enough for the flight."
In Rostov-on-Don on Sunday, Russian workers continued to
search the crash site in temperatures of minus 5 Celsius,
sifting through snow-covered debris strewn across the airfield.
After laying flowers next to piles of candles, children's
toys and photos of the dead, Russian Transport Minister Maxim
Sokolov said the airport would reopen on Monday morning.
"We mourn," read an inscription listing the names of all 55
passengers and seven crew who died in the crash.
Al-Ghaith said on Saturday it was too early to determine the
cause of the crash, but officials have suggested it could have
been caused by pilot error, a technical problem or strong winds
at the airport.
Flydubai said it had not cancelled or delayed any flights
because of the crash.
The airline said in a statement it was organising hardship
payments to families of the victims amounting to $20,000 per
passenger, in accordance with its conditions of carriage.
Security services in the Middle East and Russia are on
heightened alert for militant threats to aviation following the
Islamic State claim of responsibility for downing a Russian
passenger plane over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in late October.
