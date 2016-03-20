UPDATE 1-Russia mourns plane crash victims as investigation begins

(Recasts, adds quotes, changes dateline; previous MOSCOW)
By Alexander Reshetnikov and Gennady Novik
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia, March 20 Relatives
gathered to mourn the 62 victims of a passenger jet crash in
southern Russia on Sunday and officials warned an investigation
could take weeks to determine the cause of the downing.
At Rostov-on-Don airport about 400 people paid their
respects to the 55 passengers and seven crew who died when the
Boeing 737-800, operated by Dubai-based budget carrier
Flydubai, crashed in the early hours of Saturday.
Bereaved relatives laid red and white carnations on a
growing pile of flowers, candles and children's toys, framed by
photos of the dead. "We mourn," read an inscription listing the
victims' names.
"What happened cannot be expressed with any words. I can't
comprehend how the relatives of the victims will go on living,"
Rostov resident Marina Bondar told Reuters.
"The whole world is expressing its condolences to us. But it
is impossible to forget this."
At the crash site, Russian workers finished their search of
the snow-covered wreckage, having sifted more than 200 pieces of
the victims' bodies scattered across the airfield, Russian TV
reported.
Russia's airline regulator said work had started extracting
information from the doomed plane's flight recorders, which were
badly damaged in the crash.
"The received recorders are badly damaged mechanically,"
Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said in a statement
on its website, alongside a photo of a crumpled recorder.
"Specialists ... have started the inspection, opening and
removing the memory modules from their protective coverings for
further work to restore the cable connections and prepare to
copy the data," the IAC said.
RIA news agency cited an IAC official as saying it could
take one month to decode information from the recorders.
STRONG WINDS
Under international aviation rules, the investigation will
be led by Russia's air safety investigation agency with
representatives from the United States, where the jet was made,
and the United Arab Emirates, where the airline is based.
Flydubai's CEO Ghaith al-Ghaith said on Saturday it was too
early to determine the cause of the crash, but officials have
suggested it could have been caused by pilot error, a technical
problem or strong winds at the airport.
Speaking at a news conference in Dubai on Sunday he said:
"We have high confidence in the Russian authorities who are
capable of managing local conditions for flights," he said. "We
fully trust the Russian authorities in this."
"The airport was open. It was good enough to operate and
good enough to land, as per the authorities," he added. "The
weather conditions were good enough for the flight."
Flydubai said in a statement it was organising hardship
payments to families of the victims amounting to $20,000 per
passenger, in accordance with its conditions of carriage.
The airline has not cancelled or delayed any flights because
of the crash, it added, and Russian Transport Minister Maxim
Sokolov said the airport would reopen on Monday morning.
Security services in the Middle East and Russia are on
heightened alert for militant threats to aviation following the
Islamic State claim of responsibility for downing a Russian
passenger plane over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in late October.
(Additional reporting by Sylvia Westall in DUBAI; Writing by
Jack Stubbs; Editing by Stephen Powell)