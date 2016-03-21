UPDATE 4-Black-box data retrieved from plane that crashed in Russia

* Crash killed all 62 on board Flydubai Boeing on Saturday
* PM asks officials to see if safety rules need tightening
* Investigation may take months due to black box damage
(Updates with Flydubai resuming flights from Rostov-on-Don on
Tuesday)
By Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, March 21 Russian investigators said on
Monday they had been able to retrieve data from a damaged
cockpit voice recorder recovered from the scene of a plane crash
at the weekend in southern Russia that killed all 62 people on
board.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered officials to examine
whether Russia's flight safety rules needed to be tightened up
after the crash, which happened as the Boeing 737-800 tried to
land at a regional airport in strong, gusting wind.
Questions have been raised about why the aircraft went ahead
with its attempts to land when another jet heading for the same
airport a short while earlier had diverted elsewhere because of
the bad weather.
The crashed jet, operated by Dubai-based budget carrier
Flydubai, came down in the early hours of Saturday at
Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia on its second attempt
to land after flying from Dubai.
The Dubai government said on Twitter that Flydubai would
resume flights from Rostov-on-Don on Tuesday. Russian Transport
Minister Maxim Sokolov said other flights to and from the city
had resumed. The airport was closed for a time after the crash.
The plane's flight data recorder survived largely intact,
but the cockpit voice recorder - which should shed light on the
pilots' final conversations - was badly damaged, leading
officials to say initially it could take weeks to restore it.
"Memory has already been retrieved from the black boxes,
it's being worked on," a spokesman of the Interstate Aviation
Committee (IAC), which is investigating the crash, told Reuters.
"The decoding of the two black boxes may take between
several weeks and several months," he said.
There is so far no suggestion of an attack on the aircraft.
Russian media say the two main theories under consideration
by investigators are possible pilot error or a technical
failure.
Flydubai's CEO Ghaith al-Ghaith said on Saturday it was too
early to determine why the plane, which was just over five years
old, crashed.
(Writing by Andrew Osborn and Dmitry Solovyov; additional
reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christian Lowe and Alison Williams)