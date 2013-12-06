Russia crash pilot may have had dubious licence-investigators

MOSCOW Dec 6 The pilot of an airliner that
crashed near the Russian city of Kazan last month, killing 50
people, may have received his licence from a training centre
that was later closed on suspicion of operating illegally,
investigators said on Friday.
The Nov. 17 crash killed all 44 passengers and six crew, and
highlighted the poor safety record of regional airlines that ply
internal routes across the world's largest nation.
Crash investigators said at the time the pilot of the
Tatarstan Airlines Boeing 737 had aborted a first attempt
to land. In making a second effort, he had pushed the steering
column forward, pitching the plane into a nosedive that brought
the aircraft crashing into the tarmac.
Investigative Committee spokesman Vladimir Markin told
Interfax there was reason to believe that many pilots working
for smaller Russian airlines had effectively "received fake
commercial licences" as they had not undergone proper training.