UPDATE 1-Russia crash pilot may have had dubious licence-investigators

MOSCOW Dec 6 The pilot of an airliner that
crashed near the Russian city of Kazan last month, killing 50
people, may have received his licence from a training centre
that was later closed on suspicion of operating illegally,
investigators said on Friday.
The Nov. 17 crash killed all 44 passengers and six crew, and
highlighted the poor safety record of regional airlines that ply
internal routes across the world's largest nation.
Crash investigators said at the time the pilot of the
Tatarstan Airlines Boeing 737 had aborted a first attempt
to land. In making a second effort, he had pushed the steering
column forward, pitching the plane into a nosedive that brought
the aircraft crashing into the tarmac.
Investigative Committee spokesman Vladimir Markin told
Interfax there was reason to believe that many pilots working
for smaller Russian airlines had effectively "received fake
commercial licences" as they had not undergone proper training.
The pilot of the Tatarstan Airlines jet is believed to have
been issued his commercial pilot's licence by a training centre
that was accredited by airline regulator Rosaviation
"Investigators continue to look at the circumstances in
which the crew of the crashed jetliner were trained," Markin
said in a statement. "The investigators have doubts about the
legality of the activity of the said aviation training centre,
which was liquidated."
The Investigative Committee was carrying out searches in
some of Rosaviation's departments and plans to question managers
at the flight regulator.
The head of Tatarstan Airlines, Aksan Giniyatullin, was
fired over the crash, the province's ministry of transportation
said on Tuesday.
A Rosaviation committee on Wednesday recommended grounding
Tatarstan Airlines after a post-crash inspection revealed that
some of its personnel were overworked or inadequately trained.
Analysis of accident statistics shows that flying as a
commercial airline passenger in Russia is roughly four times as
dangerous as the world average.
Worldwide, on average, one passenger dies for every 4.7
million that board a commercial airliner. In Russia, that ratio
is one to 1.2 million, according to figures from international
airline group IATA, the Aviation Safety Network and Rosaviation.