Gazprom's investments for 2014-2016 to be adjusted for Crimea-report

MOSCOW, March 27 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev has ordered Gazprom to amend its investment programme
for 2014-2016 to include investments in Crimea, Russian news
agencies said on Thursday.
Prime news agency quoted documents at a government meeting
as saying that Gazprom's programme should be adjusted to give
assurances to Crimea that it will have enough gas to cover
domestic demand and can increase gas production by 1.5-2 times.
Following the annexation of Crimea by Russia last week, the
local authorities have taken control of oil and gas company
Chernomorneftegaz (Chornomornaftohaz) and hope to sell it to a
Russian company.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)