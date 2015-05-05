UPDATE 1-Russia to ease rouble risk for foreign carmakers

(Changes sourcing, adds detail and background)
MOSCOW May 5 Russia is planning to introduce
measures to reduce the risk of rouble volatility for foreign
carmakers that have committed to shifting production into the
country, an industry source said on Tuesday.
Carmakers must spend 60 percent of the costs of producing
cars for the Russian market in the country itself by 2020 to
qualify for benefits such as lower import duties, while meeting
interim annual targets along the way, under rules introduced
four years ago.
But the sharp fall in the value of the rouble last year
meant the cost of components brought in from overseas increased,
making it harder to meet those goals.
To encourage companies to stick to the targets in the face
of rouble volatility, the economy ministry plans to use a fixed
rate for the rouble against major currencies when calculating
the cost of imported components, the source said.
"A new formula for calculating localisation has been
agreed," the source said. "This is needed to avoid the risk of
not achieving the (required) level of localisation."
The economy ministry was not immediately available to
comment.
Kommersant newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that some
carmakers had asked the government to consider such a plan late
last year when the rouble fell sharply, but officials only
started looking at it after U.S. carmaker General Motors Co
scaled back its presence in Russia in March.
GM said it would shut its Russian factory and wind down its
Opel brand in the country in response to the country's flagging
car market.
The changes are likely to be introduced later this year, the
source added, but it will only be clear which companies qualify
under the scheme by meeting the interim annual local production
target when they submit their 2014 financial results to the
economy ministry in July.
After several years of growth in excess of 10 percent, car
sales in Russia have plunged on a weaker rouble, dampened by
Western economic sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a slide
in oil prices. New car sales in Russia fell by 42.5 percent in
March, year-on-year.
Foreign carmakers working in Russia include U.S. auto maker
Ford Motor Co, Germany's Volkswagen, France's
Renault and Japan's Nissan Motor Co.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Jack Stubbs and Polina Devitt;
Editing by Timothy Heritage and Pravin Char)