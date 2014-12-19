版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 17:19 BJT

Russia's parliament rushes through bill boosting banking capital

MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's lower house of parliament passed on Friday a draft law that would give the banking sector a capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles ($16.5 billion).

The State Duma said on its website it had passed the bill in all three required readings - speeding up a process which can sometimes see bills languish in parliament for weeks. It will now need to be passed by the upper house of parliament and then signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.

The draft law is seen as a response to a dramatic slide in the rouble and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, which have eroded banks' capital adequacy ratios and driven their cost of funding sharply higher. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐