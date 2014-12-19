Russia's parliament rushes through bill boosting banking capital

MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's lower house of
parliament passed on Friday a draft law that would give the
banking sector a capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles
($16.5 billion).
The State Duma said on its website it had passed the bill in
all three required readings - speeding up a process which can
sometimes see bills languish in parliament for weeks. It will
now need to be passed by the upper house of parliament and then
signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.
The draft law is seen as a response to a dramatic slide in
the rouble and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis,
which have eroded banks' capital adequacy ratios and driven
their cost of funding sharply higher.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)