版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 18日 星期四 15:27 BJT

Russian govt proposes up to 1 trln rbls in extra capital for banking sector

MOSCOW Dec 18 The Russian government proposed providing up to 1 trillion roubles ($17.10 billion) in additional capital to support the banking sector, a draft law posted on the lower house of parliament's web site showed on Thursday.

The measure is a part of attempts to stabilise the financing system, which is suffering in an economic slowdown aggravated by Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis as well as lower global oil prices.

($1 = 58.4725 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐