Russian govt proposes up to 1 trln rbls in extra capital for banking sector

MOSCOW Dec 18 The Russian government proposed
providing up to 1 trillion roubles ($17.10 billion) in
additional capital to support the banking sector, a draft law
posted on the lower house of parliament's web site showed on
Thursday.
The measure is a part of attempts to stabilise the
financing system, which is suffering in an economic slowdown
aggravated by Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the
Ukraine crisis as well as lower global oil prices.
($1 = 58.4725 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Timothy Heritage)