Russian govt proposes up to 1 trln rbls in extra capital for banking sector

MOSCOW Dec 18 The Russian government proposed providing up to 1 trillion roubles ($17.10 billion) in additional capital to support the banking sector, a draft law posted on the lower house of parliament's web site showed on Thursday.

The measure is a part of attempts to stabilise the financing system, which is suffering in an economic slowdown aggravated by Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis as well as lower global oil prices.

