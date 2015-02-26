版本:
S&P sees Russian bad loans spiking at 17-23 pct of loan portfolio

MOSCOW Feb 26 Russia's banking system may face a spike in bad loans to 17-23 percent of its loan portfolio in 2015 from around 8 percent last year, Standard & Poor's ratings agency said on Thursday.

The agency added that according to its base scenario, Russian banks may be forced to set aside around 2.5 trillion roubles ($41 billion) to cover potential bad loans. Under its negative scenario, bad loans may reach 35-40 percent, S&P said. ($1 = 60.5770 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
