公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 13日 星期三

Russia should return to idea of cutting stakes in Sberbank, VTB - EconMin

MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia's authorities should return to the idea of further cutting the state's holdings in the two largest banks, Sberbank and VTB, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told an economic forum on Wednesday.

He added that there was a risk that low oil prices may remain for a prolonged period of time, possibly "for decades". (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova)

