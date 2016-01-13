Russia should return to idea of cutting stakes in Sberbank, VTB - EconMin

BRIEF-Darnley Bay Resources says Halina McGregor appointed CFO
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia's authorities should return to the idea of further cutting the state's holdings in the two largest banks, Sberbank and VTB, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told an economic forum on Wednesday.
He added that there was a risk that low oil prices may remain for a prolonged period of time, possibly "for decades". (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova)
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros on Thursday said that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of new U.S. president Donald Trump's policies.