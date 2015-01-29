版本:
Carlsberg shuts two breweries in Russia due to crisis

MOSCOW Jan 29 Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it would shut two of its 10 Russian breweries because of difficult macroeconomic and regulatory conditions.

Carlsberg's Russian unit Baltika said in a statement it would close plants in the Russian cities of Chelyabinsk and Krasnoyarsk on April 30, adding its total production capacity would decline by around 15 percent as a result. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
