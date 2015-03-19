版本:
Russian Industry Minister says sees no trend of car makers leaving Russia - Interfax

MOSCOW, March 19 Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday that he saw no trend of foreign car makers leaving the country, the news agency Interfax cited him as saying.

On Wednesday, General Motors said it would shut its Russian factory and wind down its Opel brand in the country, reacting to a deepening downturn in the automotive market. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

