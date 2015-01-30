Russia hands Crimea bridge construction to Putin ally

MOSCOW Jan 30 Russia's government will employ a
company belonging to an ally of President Vladimir Putin to
build a bridge connecting mainland Russia to the Crimean
peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine last year.
A government order, posted on its website on Friday, named
Stroygazmontazh (SGM) as the contractor to build the bridge
across the Kerch Strait and said the project should be completed
no later than December 2018.
It said SGM, owned by Putin's childhood judo partner Arkady
Rotenberg, was "one of Russia's leading holding companies
engaged in the construction of oil and gas, transport and
maritime sectors".
Rotenberg, 63, was among the first Russian businessmen to be
put under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis
SGM, 51-percent owned by Rotenberg, saw revenues surge after
its creation in 2008 from several units sold by state-controlled
gas producer Gazprom. It has previously won
government contracts and laid pipes for Gazprom and others.
Rotenberg has said his business success has nothing to do
with his relationship with Putin.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing
by Timothy Heritage)