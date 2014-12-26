Mastercard stops serving bank cards in Crimea - RIA

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
MOSCOW Dec 26 International credit and debit card company Mastercard has stopped serving bank cards being used in Crimea, RIA news agency quoted the company as saying on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, competitor Visa Inc said it could no longer support bank cards in Crimea, following U.S. sanctions imposed earlier this month. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Alexander Winning; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: