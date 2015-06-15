Russian minister warns Western firms over future cooperation

MOSCOW, June 15 A Russian minister warned Western energy companies on Monday that they would be frozen out of energy cooperation with Moscow if they take "politically motivated decisions", an apparent reference to sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

RIA news agency quoted Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi as saying such firms would be left "overboard". The economic sanctions over Ukraine have forced major Western energy companies to suspend cooperation on a number of projects. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)