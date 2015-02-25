版本:
Russian PM says fertiliser firms cuts domestic prices - Interfax

MOSCOW Feb 25 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday domestic farmers would be able to buy fertilisers from local producers with a discount of 20-30 percent to the export price, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's fertiliser sector includes the world's top potash producer Uralkali and fertiliser firms Phosagro , Acron, Eurochem and Uralchem. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
