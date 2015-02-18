UPDATE 1-Russian transportation group FESCO warns of risk of bond default

(Adds background)

By Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian transportation group FESCO said on Wednesday that there is a risk that the company could default on its rouble bonds and Eurobonds because of deteriorating conditions in the container market and limited access to foreign financing.

The container market has been hit by Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its role in the Ukraine conflict and by Moscow's resulting ban on food imports from countries that imposed the sanctions.

FESCO, one of the leading privately owned transportation and logistics companies in Russia, has 5 billion roubles ($80.8 million) of outstanding rouble bonds maturing in 2016. It also has two outstanding Eurobonds, with $550 million due in 2018 and $325 million maturing in 2020.

"With an expected decline in financial performance reflecting the negative trend in the container market, as well as poor access to financial markets, there is a risk of default to the holders of rouble bonds, which in turn will mean cross-default to the holders of Eurobonds," the company said on its website.

FESCO's Eurobonds fell heavily last year but have risen by 6-7 percentage points since the beginning of February and are trading at 40 percent of the their nominal value.

Its rouble bonds are illiquid but are trading at 64.3 percent of their nominal value.

The company said it could face difficulties because of its high debt burden. The group's net debt at the end of September stood at $956 million, with 81 percent denominated in foreign currency.

The rouble has firmed a little recently on hopes for an end to the Ukraine conflict and a recovery in oil prices, but it is still trading more than 40 percent down against the dollar year on year.

A softening Chinese economy has also put pressure on the market, FESCO said.

In 2013 the company's revenue was $1.14 billion, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $186 million. ($1 = 61.8670 roubles) (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning and David Goodman)