Russia's Rosneft says Shell-BG deal shows British LNG market strong

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Chief Executive with Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, Igor Sechin, said on Friday that the acquisition of BG Group by Royal Dutch Shell showed that Britain's liquefied natural gas (LNG) market was strong.

Shell plans to buy its British rival BG for $70 billion. BG has some of the world's most ambitious projects in LNG, where demand is growing as consumers turn away from more polluting fuels such as coal.

Rosneft plans to build its own LNG plant in Russia in partnership with U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil.

